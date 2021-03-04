Crews rescue teen from Grand River in Ionia

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — A teenage girl was rescued after falling through ice on the Grand River in Ionia Thursday afternoon.

Authorities said it happened around 1:45 p.m. near the Cleveland Street Bridge.

Dispatchers say the victim called saying she fell through ice but couldn’t give her exact location. Emergency crews began searching banks of the river and an Ionia Department of Public Safety boat went out to join in the search.

Deputies say around 2:10 p.m., the crew on the boat heard screams from the victim who was about 400 yards away from them. They said she was just east of the Cleveland Street Bridge in a flooded back water area.

A firefighter wearing protective ice rescue gear went across the ice and lifted the victim out of the water. They then waited for the land crew to arrive.

The victim was put onto the boat and wrapped in dry clothing. She was taken back to the bridge and transported to the hospital.

Crews say the victim was in the water for about 30 minutes before she was rescued.