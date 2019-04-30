Crews battle fire at Ionia-area poultry farm
BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A large fire is burning at a poultry farm south of Ionia.
The fire is at Herbruck's Poultry Ranch in the area of M-66 and Portland Road in Berlin Township.
Huge flames were seen leaping from a barn and a large pillar of gray smoke could be seen rising from the blaze.
Dispatchers say the fire sparked in a back barn around 6:15 p.m. It's unclear if there were any animals inside.
There are no reports of injuries.
A stretch of Portland Road has been shut down while multiple fire crews are on the scene.
This isn't the fire time Herbruck's has had problems with fire. In February 2018, seven fire departments were called in to battle a large fire there. That fire started in an egg storage cooler. No one was hurt. In 2005, a Herbruck's barn burned to the ground, killing a quarter of a million hens. The financial loss was about $5 million.
24 Hour News 8 has a crew at the scene and are working to bring you more information.
Featured on eightWest
