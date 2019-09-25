Crash shuts down EB I-96 at Portland

PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A crash shut down a stretch of I-96 near Portland Tuesday night.

It happened shortly before 11 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the highway just east the off-ramp to Kent Street.

Ionia County dispatchers say one vehicle was involved in the crash. Its cause is not yet known.

The number and severity of injuries involved is unclear. Aero Med was initially called to the scene, but dispatchers couldn’t confirm whether any patients were airlifted.

The eastbound lanes were shut down at Kent Street while emergency responders were working.