Crash injures 4 teens in Ionia

OTISCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver and 3 other teenagers were taken to the hospital after hitting a tree head-on Saturday night.

At around 9 p.m. on Saturday Ionia County Sheriff’s deputies were called out to a single-car crash on Fred Meijer Rail Trail near North Whites Bridge Road and 5 Mile Road.

Police say the Oldsmobile Alero carrying 4 passengers had been driven by a 17-year-old male from Gowen, who swerved the car to avoid a fallen branch before crashing.

The crash seriously injured all passengers but did not threaten their lives. All teens were taken to a local hospital.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash but the incident remains under investigation.