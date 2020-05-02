Crash in Ionia Co. kills 10-year-old boy

ODESSA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Troopers are investigating a vehicle crash in Odessa Township that left a 10-year-old boy dead Friday night. Officers said alcohol is believed to be a factor.

According to authorities, police responded to Clinton Trial road just west of Tasker road before 9 p.m. to a single vehicle crash. Troopers said the vehicle was driving west on Clinton Trial when the driver lost control and rolled off the roadway several times. The driver, a 33-year-old male, was rushed to Spectrum-Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids along with a 9-year-old female passenger who was rushed to Helen Devos Children’s Hospital in GR, both with injuries but are expected to survive. The 10-year-old boy from Lake Odessa did not survive the crash.

Police did not specify what the relation was between the driver and kids. Names are not being released at this time.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be a factor in the crash, authorities said. This crash remains under investigation.