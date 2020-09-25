Couple with special needs loves without boundaries

BELDING, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan couple’s love is patient, kind and knows no distance.

Despite their challenges, Cody Hytinen and Lisa Baker love without limits.

“People with Down syndrome need to be loved and accepted for who they are,” Lisa Baker said.

Baker and Hytinen have been living apart since they met four years ago at the Villages of Noah’s Landing, which is a part of a nonprofit called Noah’s Ark of Central Florida. It provides a community for men and women living with disabilities.

“Now, we’re so close, tipping on the edge of getting engaged,” Hytinen said.

A courtesy photo of Cody Hytinen and Lisa Baker.

Baker is planning to move to West Michigan to be with Hytinen permanently. His parents started a GoFundMe page to help them find their dream home, a place loved ones said will make them feel like the king and queen they are.

“We have seen a completely different side of Cody since he met Lisa,” said Kim, Hytinen’s mom. “He is probably one of them most chivalrous men you’ll ever meet.”

Hytinen’s stepdad, David Durst, said there’s just something between the couple that can’t be ignored

“Every time they’re together, they’re singing and they’re dancing,” Durst said.

It’s this rhythm of love that keeps Hytinen and Baker in sync, and it’s that same rhythm that will keep them moving to the future.

“(I’m) very excited,” Hytinen said.