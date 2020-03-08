Child reportedly shot, airlifted from Ionia

A child was reportedly shot in Ionia on March 7, 2020.

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Ionia are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting of a child.

The incident was reported to police late Saturday afternoon after the victim’s family took the child with a gunshot wound to an Ionia hospital, emergency responders told News 8. The child was then airlifted to a hospital in Grand Rapids.

Police then responded to the reported scene of the shooting at a home on E. Main Street, near Cleveland Street.

Officers could be seen investigating inside the home but could not be reached immediately for comment. It was not clear how the child was shot or what condition the victim was in.

No information about the age or gender of the victim was immediately released.

Apparent family members at the scene declined to comment to News 8.

