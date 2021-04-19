Car crashes into building in Lake Odessa

ODESSA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating whether the driver who crashed into a building in Lake Odessa Friday night may have been drinking.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called around 11 p.m. Friday for a report of a car crashing into a building near the intersection of Lapo Road and Freshwater Cove Drive in Odessa Township.

Deputies say a 25-year-old Olivet woman was driving westbound on Lapo Road when her 2007 Buick Lacrosse left the road, struck a parked vehicle and a building.

The driver was taken to the hospital with injuries the sheriff’s office said are not life-threatening.

The sheriff’s office said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.