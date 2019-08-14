Bridge work to close I-96 in Ionia Co. starting Wednesday

Ionia County

by: WOODTV.com staff

PORTLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The road closed sign is coming to a portion of I-96 in Portland Wednesday night.

Weather permitting, the Michigan Department of Transportation says from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, crews will close both directions of I-96 between exit 77 for Grand River Avenue and exit 84 for Eagle.

The closure is part of a $3.9 million MDOT project to remove and replace the original Cutler Road bridge over the highway. MDOT is also investing $5.5 million into fixing and resurfacing approximately 9.5 miles of I-96, from Sunfield Road to the Ionia-Clinton county line.

Cutler Road over I-96 will remain closed through mid-October. Drivers are encouraged to follow the posted detour onto Grand River Avenue, Peake Road and Monroe Avenue.

