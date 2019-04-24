Bridge demolition to close I-96 near Portland
PORTLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Motorists beware: I-96 will be closed at Cutler Road near Portland for most of the weekend.
The closure will be from 10 p.m. Friday until 10 a.m. Sunday. During that time, crews will tear down the Cutler Road bridge over the highway. Motorists on I-96 will be detoured to M-43 and M-66, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
MDOT is spending $3.9 million to remove and replace the original Cutler Road bridge over I-96. The department is expected to spend $5.5 million to repair and resurface 9.5 miles of I-96 from Sunfield Road to the Ionia/Clinton county line.
Crews started the work in March and officials expect it will be completed in mid-October, though it will be dependent on the weather. Officials say Cutler Road over I-96 will remain closed during that time. Traffic at Cutler Road will be detoured to Grand River Avenue, Peake Road and Monroe Avenue.
More information can be found on MDOT’s flyer for the project.
