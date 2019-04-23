Ionia County

Break-in closes bar near Belding; thief sought

Posted: Apr 23, 2019

Updated: Apr 23, 2019 02:13 PM EDT

OTISCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Ionia County sheriff’s deputies are releasing surveillance images in hopes of finding the person who broke into a bar near Belding and stole money.

Just after 12 a.m. Tuesday, deputies were called to The Smyrna Bar on Whites Bridge Road near 6 Mile Road. A burglar wearing dark clothing got into the business and stole cash from the till.

Witnesses alerted to the crime by a noise spotted the thief running out of the bar and into a vehicle parked nearby. However, deputies say the witnesses couldn’t see the vehicle well enough to describe it.

In a post on Facebook, The Smyrna Bar said it would remain closed Tuesday to fix the damage. 

Detectives obtained images of the suspect from bar's security cameras. Anyone who recognizes the person or has additional information about this case is encouraged to contact Sgt. Phillip Hesche at 616.527.5363.

