Break finally starts for district with 19 snow days

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — The West Michigan school that racked up the most snow days is finally on summer break.

Thursday marked the final day for students of Ionia Public Schools.

The district used 19 snow days this school year, including a week during the unprecedented cold and snow at the end of January.

The next week, a pipe burst in Ionia’s middle school, forcing the district to cancel classes for two more days.

Snowstorm after snowstorm added to the problem. The district’s final snow day was Feb. 25.

“Some students may have wanted to get out earlier, but I think they understood a lot of things were out of our control due to the cold weather, the frigid temperatures. So, we didn’t hear any major complaints; people just rolled with the punches and worked well as a team,” Ionia High School Principal Benjamin Gurk said Thursday.

In May, Michigan schools got some relief from the Legislature, which approved a bill to forgive snow days that happened between Jan. 29 and Feb. 1, when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency.

Ionia Public Schools’ new academic year starts Aug. 21.