Belding woman tries to solve mystery of 1920s postcard

BELDING, Mich. (WOOD) — There’s been a lot of news lately about the U.S. Postal Service, but not quite like the mystery a Belding woman has on her hands.

The day after Labor Day, mail was delivered to Brittany Keech’s mailbox on East Division Street in Belding.

“My first reaction was, ‘OK, this is old.’ But I didn’t think anything of it because I was dealing with the hustle and bustle of daily life,” said Keech.

A closer look revealed a postcard with eloquent cursive penmanship and a cute picture of a Halloween witch, a goose, cat and owl.

“It says, ‘Halloween Greetings. Witch would you rather be: a goose or pumpkin head?’” said Keech said, reading from the postcard.

The postcard is postmarked Oct. 29 at 8 a.m. in 1920.

“Then I looked and I went, ‘Nope, this isn’t just something to write: “Return to sender” and send back,’” said Keech.

A 100-year-old postcard from Flossie Burgess that was meant to land in the hands of the family of Roy McQueen is now a mystery for Keech.

“I’m hoping I can find a relative that’s still alive to get this to them so that they have this to cherish,” said Keech.

In the meantime, the trick of hunting down the past gives way to the treat of reading someone else’s mail and imagining what life was like a century ago.

“It’s very hard to make out in places but it just says, ‘Dear Cousins, I hope this will find you all well,’” said Keech.

Flossie reveals that her mother’s knees were not doing well. She’d just finished up a history lesson and was preparing for bed. Father was shaving and a pressing question that certainly tells of another time. The writer asks: “Did Roy get his pants fixed?

Keech posted the post card on social media, hoping someone in Belding might know who Flossie or Roy were or how to connect with their relatives.

“If I can’t find a family member that this would belong to down the line, I would look into the Belding museum that we have here in town,” said Keech.

Keech thinks the postcard may have been stuck in mail-sorting machinery at the post office and just recently come loose.

The postcard reads in full:

Dear Cousins, I hope this will find you all well. We are quite well, but Mother’s knees are awful. I just finished my history lesson and I’m going to bed pretty soon. My father is shaving and my mother is telling me your address. I will have to allow for time to mail this. Did Roy get his pants fixed? (And then there’s a name that might be Flossie Burgess).