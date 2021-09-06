Belding resumes Labor Day parade with a ‘hometown feeling’

BELDING, Mich. (WOOD) — Belding’s Labor Day parade is a part of the fabric of its community and, as some parade watchers said, reunited neighbors in ways that COVID-19 once separated.

Along the route was a woman with a remarkable connection to the storied tradition.

“Well, I can remember being in the parade when I was a little kid,” said Elaine Hansen, who was watching the parade this year.

Hansen’s favorite part of the parade was the Belding High School band. She was a member and graduated with the class of 1954.

“I played the trumpet, and I still do,” said Hansen.

For little ones like Owen Hoisington, anything sweet parade marchers handed out took center stage. For other residents watching the parade, community was top of mind.

“We’re getting back to normal and things are improving,” said parade watcher Steven Petro. “It’s nice to see people gather.”

Kris Rinckey, another woman who watched the parade with a wide smile, was equally as happy for the parade’s return.

“This is a big thing for Belding,” said Rinkey. “The parade is people from all over, and we love the parade.”

That love is the force that binds the city of Belding together and the same love that reminds Hansen the parade is the pride and joy of her stomping grounds.

“I just like the hometown feeling of it,” said Hansen.