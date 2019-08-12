Belding plant must meet conditions to use acid

BELDING, Mich. (WOOD) — A new injunction demands that a Belding plant not use a particular chemical until it has met a series of benchmarks set by local, state and federal officials.

The stipulation and order for injunctive relief issued by the Ionia County Circuit Court Friday replaces a previous temporary restraining order against Kassouni Manufacturing Inc. in regards to its use of trichloroisocyanuric acid.

The acid is used to make chlorine tablets for pools, but can spark fires and release dangerous chlorine gas if handled improperly. KMI has had some problems, including an incident in June in which firefighters were called to the Front Street plant to find a haze that smelled of chlorine and a Dumpster fire last month.

KMI hasn’t been using the acid since the county health department intervened last month. Officials say there currently isn’t any of the acid at KMI.

Under the new court order, KMI won’t accept or store any of the acid until it completes several safety and health “action items” set by the Ionia County Health Department, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The plant is still conducting operations that don’t require the acid.