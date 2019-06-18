Belding man injured when truck hits tree

The pickup truck that crashed into a tree along Noddins Road northwest of Ionia on June 18, 2019. (Courtesy Ionia County Sheriff’s Office)

ORLEANS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was hospitalized Tuesday after his pickup truck crashed into a tree between Ionia and Belding.

It happened around 2 p.m. on Noddins Road east of Johnson Road in Orleans Township.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office says an 18-year-old Belding man sustained injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

His name was not included in a Tuesday afternoon release.

Authorities didn’t say what caused the crash, but did say neither speed nor alcohol were believed to have been factors.