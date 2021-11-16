Belding-area aluminum plant to create 38 jobs

OTISCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An aluminum manufacturer says it will spend $30.4 million on an expansion at is plant near Belding.

The expansion at Extruded Aluminum Corporation in Otisco Township is expected to create 38 jobs.

West Michigan-based EAC says it bought 14 acres next to its current facility on Industrial Drive north of Belding Road to build a 176,000-square-foot expansion for production, handling and processing. The 38 jobs expected to be added will range from maintenance to packaging to material handling to supervising.

EAC says many of its clients, including solar energy, material handling, trucks and trailers, and defense, have seen a boom during the pandemic, which is driving up demand for its services.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation approved a $250,000 grant to support the expansion. West Michigan Works and Montcalm Community College will support workforce training.