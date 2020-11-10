Authorities look for driver in Ionia Co. hit-and-run

ORANGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are looking for a driver in a hit-and-run in Ionia County.

It happened just after 9:20 p.m. Monday on S. State Road near Peck Lake Road in Orange Township, south of Ionia.

Investigators say a 37-year-old Belding man was walking northbound when a pickup truck’s mirror hit him.

The driver didn’t stop and continued northbound on S. State Road, according to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say pedestrian received injuries to his head and back. He was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition.

The pickup truck was described as dark-colored and a newer model. The truck should have damage to the passenger side mirror. It was last seen headed towards Ionia, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office at 616.527.5737 or Silent Observer at 616.527.0107.