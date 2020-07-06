Authorities: 2-year-old drowns in Ionia pool

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a 2-year-old drowned in a swimming pool in Ionia Sunday.

Authorities say first responders were called to a home on E. Washington Street near Stevenson Street around 7:30 p.m. on a report of a child unresponsive in the pool. Crews started first aid and rushed the toddler to the hospital.

There, the child was pronounced dead.

The 2-year-old’s name was not released Monday.

The death is under investigation by the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office and Children’s Protective Services, though authorities said there were no immediate signs of foul play.