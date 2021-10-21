Authorities: 2 people thrown from pickup truck in crash near Portland

DANBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that sent at least two people to the hospital.

The crash happened Wednesday on Charlotte Highway near Towner Road in Danby Township, just south of Portland.

The sheriff’s office says a Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by a Portland area teenager veered off Charlotte Highway and rolled, hitting a tree.

Two people inside the pickup truck were thrown from the vehicle. The sheriff’s office says the injured occupants were taken by ambulance to a Lansing hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash, which is still under investigation.

