MSP: Foggy weather factor in crash that killed 2 near Lake Odessa

CAMPBELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — State police say two people were killed and one was injured in a crash near Lake Odessa Friday morning.

The crash happened shortly after 9 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Hastings Road and Thompson Road in Ionia County’s Campbell Township, west of Lake Odessa.

Both directions of Thompson Road, M-50, are closed between Hastings and Bell roads as authorities investigate and work to clear the scene. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

Michigan State Police said a Pontiac Vibe, driven by a 68-year-old Hastings woman, was heading northbound on Hastings Road when she did not stop at the intersection and was struck by an eastbound GMC pickup truck.

The driver of the Pontiac and a passenger, a 34-year-old Hastings man, were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital with injuries that state police said are not life-threatening.

Their names have not yet been released.

State police said the foggy weather contributed to the crash, which remains under investigation.