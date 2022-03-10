‘American Pickers’ coming to Michigan

IONIA, Mich. (WLNS) — Are you a big fan of antiques? If so, good news: The hit History Channel show “American Pickers” will be in Ionia County in May 2022.

The Ionia Chamber of Commerce made the announcement Wednesday on its website.

“American Pickers” is a documentary-style series that follows antique pickers who meet individuals with rare finds.

Know of someone with an antique collection or valuable? You can contact the show with your name, phone number, location and collection description at americanpickers@cineflix.com, or by calling 646.493.2184.

You can also contact the show via Facebook by clicking here.