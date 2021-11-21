All evacuated in Ionia County house fire

Ionia County house fire in village of Muir. Smoke pouring from multiple windows.

LYONS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Early Sunday morning everyone was able to escape an Ionia County house fire suffering only minor injuries.

Authorities responded to a house fire at 1479 Hayes Road in Muir after midnight. Six other departments were called in to respond.

Black smoke was pouring out of multiple windows about an hour after the response.

Ionia County Dispatch confirmed that at one point there was a person trapped inside, but they were also about to escape without serious injury.

It is unknown how many people were evacuated from the house.

The cause of the fire is still not known.

At 4:22 a.m. the fire was still active. Authorities are still investigating.