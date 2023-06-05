IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — A now-closed driver education provider in Ionia County is being investigated by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

The AG’s office said it had issued a Notice of Intended Action against iDrive Academy, LLC, to get student refunds after the company lost its driver education provider certification earlier this year. In addition, it said the company allegedly violated Michigan’s Consumer Protection Act.

It comes after the Michigan Department of State received several complaints about iDrive Academy, including deceptive business practices, misleading marketing tactics and not refunding for driving classes that were not provided.

In April, the AG’s office said iDrive Academy admitted to 21 or more violations of the Michigan Driver Education Provider and Instructor Act. As part of its Provider Closeout Agreement, iDrive gave up its provider certification for at least five years and agreed to provide refunds to enrolled students. However, the AG’s office said the company had not refunded many of its students.

Anyone who may have been victimized by iDrive Academy can file a consumer complaint online or by calling 517.335.7599.