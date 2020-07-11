Aero Med launched for crash, fire near Saranac

BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Aero Med was called to a car crash and fire southwest of Saranac Friday night.

It happened shortly before 10 p.m. on W. Grand River Avenue west of Nash Highway in Boston Township, Ionia County dispatchers say.

Dispatchers confirmed two vehicles were involved and that the wreck sparked a fire, but could not immediately say how many patients were involved or how serious the injuries were.

Grand River was shut down between Nash and Mick Road while emergency responders were on the scene.