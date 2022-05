MUIR, Mich. (WOOD) — Aero Med was called after a semi-truck and motorcycle collided in Muir.

It happened Monday morning on E. Maple Street near Hayes Road, Ionia County dispatchers said.

Dispatchers confirmed Aero Med was called to the scene, but could not immediately provide information about the number and nature of injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are also not yet known. Michigan State Police are handling the case.