Advisory issued on Morrison Lake for potentially harmful algae

BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A public health advisory has been issued for Morrison Lake in Ionia County after water samples found potentially harmful algae.

The advisory was issued by the county and state health departments after water samples taken Wednesday showed a type of cyanobacteria, which can produce toxins that result in harmful algal bloom. Officials say five of the eight samples taken had those results.

People and pets are being advised to avoid direct body contact with water that looks scummy, looks like spilled paint or has a green sheen to it. The scum may also have flecks, foam or clumps.

The toxins in a harmful algal bloom can affect the liver, nervous system and skin. Reactions can include a rash, an allergic reaction, stomachache and dizziness or light-headedness. If you come into contact with algal bloom, you should rinse it off your body and seek medical treatment.

This guidance is subject to change as the number of algae changes and more testing is done.