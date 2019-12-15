5-year-old Ionia Co. honorary deputy sheriff dies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A 5-year-old Ionia County boy who was sworn in as an honorary deputy sheriff died on Saturday.

In March, Peyton Dennis was presented with his oath of office certificate and received a deputy sheriff badge and arm patch from the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office.

“It is with a heavy heart to share that Ionia’s youngest honorary officer has passed away after a very brave battle with cancer. Thank you Ofc. Peyton for your service,” said the Ionia Department of Public Safety.

Dennis was diagnosed with terminal cancer. He had a diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, a tumor that’s located in the middle of his brain stem. On Saturday, he died due to complications of cancer.

“Peyton touched many lives. We were so blessed to have him as our son. I’m going to miss you so much Petey Pie, love you always, rest in heaven until mommy’s there. We will go shopping like I promised,” posted Katie Ann Dennis, Peyton’s mother, on a Facebook page that documented her son’s fight with cancer.