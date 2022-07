IONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Five bicyclists and a car were involved in a crash injuring five people Saturday morning.

Emergency crews are blocking traffic on East Stage Road between East Nickleplate Road and Stone Road. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Several people were injured in the crash, according to emergency crews on the scene.

Crash scene in Ionia County

This is a developing story. Check back on woodtv.com for updates.