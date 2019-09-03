4 in custody in Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say four suspects are in custody in connection to the shooting of an 18-year-old man in Ionia County.

Portland City Manager S. Tutt Gorman confirmed to News 8 that four people who are believed to be involved in Monday’s shooting are in custody.

The shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. Monday at the Bogue Flats Recreation Area in Portland.

Officers on scene told News 8 the victim, an 18-year-old Portland man, was shot in the lower back. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the incident started when a group of people met up for some “retaliatory purpose” at the park. A fight was started when someone pulled a gun, according to authorities.