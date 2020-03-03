3 dead following Saturday crash in Ionia County

ORANGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three men have died following a Saturday evening crash in Ionia County.

Authorities say 29-year-old Kevin Nicholas Coulter, 28-year-old Andrew Piet of Grand Rapids and 24-year-old Michael Cannon of Harbor Springs died as a result of a crash around 7 p.m. on I-96, east of M-66 in Orange Township.

Troopers say traffic was slowed down on eastbound I-96 due to another crash on the freeway.

That’s when a 34-year-old Detroit man driving a 2018 Honda CR-V didn’t slow down and hit a 2005 Toyota Camry, which then struck a 2019 Jeep Compass, according to the Michigan State Police.

All three men in the Camry have died, police say.

A woman passenger in the Honda received injuries that are not life-threatening and was taken to a hospital. The driver of the Honda was not injured, police say.

Both the driver and passenger in the Jeep received minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

Coulter died in the collision. Piet and Cannon died from their injuries at different hospitals.

Troopers believe speed and inattentive driving were factors in the crash.