2 motorcyclists injured in Ionia County crash involving deer

OTISCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two motorcyclists are in the hospital after an Ionia County crash involving a deer.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday on Belding Road/M-44 just west of Bartonville Road in Otisco Township, located about 16 miles southeast of Rockford.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office says the first call was for a motorcycle that hit a deer. However when deputies arrived, the discovered a second motorcycle was also involved in the crash.

Authorities say both motorcyclists suffered “significant injuries” in the crash. One of them, a 28-year-old man from Belding, was flown by Aero Med to a Grand Rapids hospital. The second motorcyclist, an 18-year-old man from Orleans, was taken to the same hospital by an ambulance.

The sheriff’s office says the crash remains under investigation.