2 injured in Ionia County house fire

IONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were injured in a house fire in Ionia County Wednesday.

The Ionia Department of Public Safety said the fire was reported shortly before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at a house in the 2800 block of N. State Road, north of Ionia.

When authorities arrived on scene, they were told a woman was still in the burning house. Firefighters were able to get her out.

The woman and a man, who made it out of the burning home, were taken to Sparrow-Ionia Hospital then flown by helicopter to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids. Their conditions are unknown.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.