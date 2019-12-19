Closings & Delays
2 injured in Ionia County house fire

Ionia County

by: WOODTV.com staff

A house fire near Ionia Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. (Ionia Department of Public Safety)

IONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were injured in a house fire in Ionia County Wednesday.

The Ionia Department of Public Safety said the fire was reported shortly before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at a house in the 2800 block of N. State Road, north of Ionia.

When authorities arrived on scene, they were told a woman was still in the burning house. Firefighters were able to get her out.

The woman and a man, who made it out of the burning home, were taken to Sparrow-Ionia Hospital then flown by helicopter to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids. Their conditions are unknown.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

