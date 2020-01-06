2 injured in house fire near Ionia recovering

IONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One of the two people injured in a fire north of Ionia last month has been released from the hospital.

Roxanne and Mike Nelson were hospitalized following the Dec. 18 fire at their home on N. State Road near Parmeter Road in Ionia Township.

Roxanne Nelson has since been released from hospital, Ionia Department of Public Safety Director Troy Thomas told News 8 Monday. Mike Nelson was still in the hospital as of Monday, but his condition was improving.

Detectives are expected to visit Roxanne Nelson, who had to be rescued from the burning house, soon to speak with her about her recovery and look into what sparked the fire.