Two people are in the hospital after a Boston Township crash on May 20, 2023. (Courtesy of the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office)

BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people are in the hospital after a Boston Township crash on Saturday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., deputies with the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office were sent to eastbound I-96 near Hastings Road for a crash.

Responding deputies learned that a tire fell off the rear driver’s side of a white SUV that was towing a travel trailer. The 87-year-old driver then lost control of the vehicle which rolled several times before coming to rest against a large tree. The sheriff’s office said the camper trailer overturned and split in half.

The driver and his 62-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital for treatment. The sheriff’s office said their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation.