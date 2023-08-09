The scene following a chain-reaction crash on westbound I-96 near Nash Highway on Aug. 9, 2023. (Courtesy Michigan State Police)

BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A semi-truck driver was airlifted to the hospital after a chain-reaction crash on I-96 near Saranac Wednesday.

The crash happened around noon in the westbound lanes near Nash Highway in Boston Township.

Michigan State Police said initial reports indicated a semi-truck failed to slow down for a traffic backup. It rear-ended a passenger car, shoving it into the median. The semi then hit a second semi, pushing it into a third one.

The scene following a chain-reaction crash on westbound I-96 near Nash Highway on Aug. 9, 2023. (Courtesy Michigan State Police)

The driver of the first semi was thrown from the truck and airlifted to the hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the passenger car was also taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

MSP did not indicate the other two semi-truck drivers were hurt.

The westbound lanes of I-96 were shut down at Nash Highway while emergency responders were on the scene.