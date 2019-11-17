2 hospitalized after crash north of Ionia

Ionia County

EASTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people, one of them a child, was injured in a crash north of Ionia Saturday night.

It happened around 9:20 p.m. on N. State Road near Parmeter Road. Initial reports indicate a semi-truck and combine crashed, and a car then hit the pedestrians standing near the first crash.

One of the victims is a child who was taken to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, emergency responders told News 8, and the other an adult who was also taken to a Grand Rapids hospital. At least one has serious injuries.

