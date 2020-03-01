2 children ejected from vehicle rollover

ORANGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A seven and three year old were ejected from a van in Ionia Saturday evening after a vehicle rollover crash on eastbound I-96.

Ionia County Sheriff’s said deputies responded to a one car rollover crash near mile marker 69 on EB I-96. The GMC Safari van that was driven by a 27-year-old female from the Grand Rapids area around 6:40 p.m. was gaining on a semi, veered at the last second to avoid a collision, and lost control. The van drove off the roadway and rolled over.

According to authorities, there were two children, ages seven and three that had been ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

Neither of the children suffered non-life threatening injuries but were both taken to Helen Devos Hospital to be checked out. The driver of the van was uninjured in the crash. Police have not released whether the driver was related to the children, names are being withheld at this time.

Alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the crash, according to police. This incident remains under investigation.