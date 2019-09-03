18-year-old shot in Ionia County

PORTLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Officials say an 18-year-old male was shot in Ionia County.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. Monday at the Bogue Flats Recreation Area in Portland, according to a Facebook post from the city.

The extent of the male’s injuries is unknown, the post reads.

Officials say law enforcement is on the scene and they are actively working the case.

People are asked to avoid the area.

Additional information was not immediately released.

