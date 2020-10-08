13 Ionia prisoners sick, believed to be drug related

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — Thirteen prisoners at Richard A. Handlon Correctional Facility in Ionia got sick over the weekend, believed to be caused by “bad drugs.”

Michigan Department of Corrections Spokesman Chris Gautz said prison leaders are not certain what caused the prisoners to be sick.

However, leaders believe they did some called “wasping,” which is ingesting wasp spray that’s been put on paper. He said it’s believed to come through the mail, Gautz said.

All the prisoners are expected to recover. Two of the inmates went to the hospital but has since returned. One inmate nearly died, according to Gautz.

Gautz said prison leaders would announce changes to prevent this from happening again. Authorities are searching cells, trying to find the source of the wasp spray.

Officials are limiting the movement in the prison, but it’s not on lockdown, he said.