1 seriously injured in Ionia Township crash

IONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was seriously injured in a crash in Ionia Township Thursday afternoon, troopers say.

It happened around 1:55 p.m. on M-66 near Northland Drive.

Investigators say a 25-year-old man was driving an SUV northbound on M-66 when he crossed the southbound lane, exiting the roadway west of M-66.

The driver hit a sedan that was parked in a parking lot. A 22-year-old man was in the driver’s seat of the sedan along with a 23-year-old passenger.

The 22-year-old was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and is listed in serious condition. The passenger was not injured.

The driver of the SUV was not injured.

The crash is being investigated by the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post.