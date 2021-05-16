1 man dead after fatal Ionia County crash

Ionia County

PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one car crash on E David Hwy in Portland Township early Sunday morning.

Deputies arrived around 12:33 a.m. on E David Hwy just East of Divine Hwy to find a 2014 Ford Taurus crashed on the side of the road with the driver dead inside.

Investigation shows the driver of the Taurus, a 31-year-old man from Woodland, Michigan, was driving East on E David Hwy at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his car and drove off the road , flipping his car several times in the process.

Deputies say the driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and they believe alcohol and narcotics may have played a factor.

This crash remains under investigation at this time.

