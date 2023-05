A 25-year-old was killed in a Lyons Township crash on May 20, 2023. (Courtesy of the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office)

LYONS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 25-year-old was killed in a Lyons Township crash Saturday evening.

Around 7:30 p.m., deputies with the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office were sent to Kimball Road near Murphy Road after receiving reports that a vehicle had crashed into a tree.

The sheriff’s office said the driver, a 25-year-old man from Ionia County, died at the scene. His name has not been released.

Speed appears to be a contributing factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.