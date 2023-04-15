LYONS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed in a head-on crash in Lyons Township Friday evening.

Around 5:15 p.m., deputies with the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office were sent to South Hubbardston Road near Parks Road for a crash.

Responding deputies learned that a Dewitt man driving a southbound Buick LeSabre lost control of the vehicle and crossed the center line, crashing into a northbound Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The Dewitt man had to be extracted from the vehicle. He was then taken to the hospital where he died, the sheriff’s office said.

The four people inside the Jeep were hurt. The sheriff’s office said their injuries were considered minor.

The crash remains under investigation.