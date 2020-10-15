1 killed, 1 injured in crash near Lowell

KEENE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 27-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Ionia County Wednesday night.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called around 9:45 p.m. for a report of a crash on Sayles Road just west of Whites Bridge Road in Keene Township, northeast of Lowell.

Investigators say a Dodge Caliber, driven by a 27-year-old Saranac area woman, was heading westbound on Sayles at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and rolled several times.

The driver was thrown from the car and killed in the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

A passenger, a 26-year-old Fenwick man, was taken to the hospital with injuries that deputies said are not considered life-threatening.

Neither were wearing seat belts, according to ICSO.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.