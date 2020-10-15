1 killed, 1 injured in crash near Lowell

Ionia County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic ionia county sheriff's office cruiser 2_1522379632163.jpg.jpg

KEENE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 27-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Ionia County Wednesday night.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called around 9:45 p.m. for a report of a crash on Sayles Road just west of Whites Bridge Road in Keene Township, northeast of Lowell.

Investigators say a Dodge Caliber, driven by a 27-year-old Saranac area woman, was heading westbound on Sayles at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and rolled several times.

The driver was thrown from the car and killed in the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

A passenger, a 26-year-old Fenwick man, was taken to the hospital with injuries that deputies said are not considered life-threatening.

Neither were wearing seat belts, according to ICSO.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links