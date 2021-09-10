1 injured when van rear-ends grain truck near Ionia

ORANGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was hospitalized after a cargo van and grain truck collided south of Ionia Thursday.

It happened around 8 a.m. on E. Grand River Avenue near Gates Road, east of M-66, in Orange Township.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office says the cargo van rear-ended the large grain truck. Firefighters had to free the driver from the van. He was taken to a Grand Rapids hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The driver of the grain truck wasn’t hurt.

Both men are from Ionia, authorities said.

