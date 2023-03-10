BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was hurt in an early morning crash involving an Ionia County plow truck in Berlin Township Friday morning.

Around 4:15 a.m., deputies with the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office were sent to westbound I-96 west of Jordan Lake road for a three-vehicle crash.

Responding deputies learned that a westbound 2015 Mercedes Benz C300, driven by a 25-year-old Rockford man, was approaching an Ionia County Road Department truck plowing in the left lane. The Rockford man tried to slow down which caused the car to slide into the side of a semi-truck, driven by a 52-year-old Fowlerville man. The impact caused the Mercedes to rear-end the county truck.

The sheriff’s office said the Rockford man was treated at the scene and released. His injuries were minor. The other drivers were not hurt.

Speed and weather conditions are believed to be the cause of the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind motorists that regardless of weather conditions, it is the motorist’s responsibility to keep their vehicle under control. Slower speeds should be used during inclement weather and slippery road conditions.

The crash remains under investigation.