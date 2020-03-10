1 hospitalized in Ionia County crash

ORANGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies in Ionia County say a crash involving a car and a tractor trailer happened in Orange Township Monday evening.

It happened around 6:45 on E. Grand River Avenue near E. Portland Road.

Deputies say a car was driving eastbound on E. Grand River Avenue when a westbound tractor trailer was turning left onto E. Portland Road and hit the car.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured, but the driver of the car was taken to a hospital in Lansing for treatment.

The crash is being investigated by the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office. Several other agencies assisted the situation.

Authorities say they don’t believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.