OTISCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person is in the hospital after a Sunday morning stabbing near Belding.

Around 5:30 a.m., troopers with the Michigan State Police were sent to the area of Ostrum Road and Hawley Highway after receiving reports of a domestic assault.

MSP said two victims were found. One person was taken to the hospital with an apparent stab wound. Their condition is unknown. It’s unclear if the second victim was hurt.

The stabbing was part of a domestic incident, MSP said.

Troopers said they do know who the suspect is and that they left the scene.

The stabbing remains under investigation.