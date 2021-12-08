1 dead after crash on I-96 near Clarksville

Ionia County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A person died after a crash on I-96 near Clarksville Wednesday.

It happened around 2:20 p.m. at I-96 near Nash Highway in Boston Township.

One person died due to the crash, the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office told News 8.

That part of I-96 is shut down, and drivers are asked to take a detour at Jordan Lake Road at Exit 64 to Nash Highway, officials say.

It’s not yet known what led up to the crash or if there are any other injuries.

This is a developing story. News 8 will update as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links