1 dead after crash on I-96 near Clarksville

BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A person died after a crash on I-96 near Clarksville Wednesday.

It happened around 2:20 p.m. at I-96 near Nash Highway in Boston Township.

One person died due to the crash, the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office told News 8.

That part of I-96 is shut down, and drivers are asked to take a detour at Jordan Lake Road at Exit 64 to Nash Highway, officials say.

It’s not yet known what led up to the crash or if there are any other injuries.

This is a developing story. News 8 will update as we learn more.